Gamecock Park vaccination site closed on Thursday due to weather, appointments moved to Baptist Hospital

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Prisma Health, the Gamecock Park COVID-19 vaccination site will be closed on Thursday due to the weather. Prisma says all appointments scheduled for Thursday at Gamecock Park will be moved to the Baptist Hospital Breast Health Building, located at 1501 Sumter Street in Columbia.

Prisma also says they will have enough vaccine doses on hand to vaccinate those whose appointments at Gamecock Park were disrupted due to weather.

Officials ask that you park in the garage attached to the building, and that you wait in your vehicle until your appointment time. Masks are required.

For more information about vaccine availability and site hours, visit www.prismahealth.org/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine.