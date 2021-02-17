Governor McMaster calls on lawmakers to provide more grants for state college students in need

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster is calling on state lawmakers to provide more for the state’s college students in need. Wednesday afternoon, the governor was joined by the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education to call on the legislature to provide need-based grants for post secondary education students.

The governor’s proposal calls on the grants to be paid for by $80 million in lottery funds.