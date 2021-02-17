LCSD: St. Matthews man charged with catalytic converter theft

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, a St. Matthews man was arrested during a traffic stop on Saturday in connection with a catalytic converter theft. Authorities say Joseph Michael Lyons, 41, was arrested on Saturday and charged with possession of stolen non-ferrous metals, and possession of a stolen vehicle. Deputies say Lyons was also charged with driving under suspension.

“We received a tip that Lyons had a catalytic converter in his trunk,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The deputy who stopped Lyons confirmed there was a stolen catalytic converter in the trunk and the car Lyons was driving was reported stolen out of Summerville.”

Officials say Lyons was arrested at the 4300 block of Augusta Highway and is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.