LPD asking for help identifying Walmart theft suspect

Theft suspect. Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stealing several electronics from Walmart. Police say the incident occurred on January 27.

Officials say the suspect left the scene in a white vehicle of an unknown make and model.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Payton at 803-358-7271.