SC leaders react to Rush Limbaugh’s passing

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Several leaders from South Carolina released statements reacting to the passing of longtime conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Governor Henry McMaster tweeted out his sympathies.

I’m saddened to hear the news of the passing of Rush Limbaugh. Rush was a pioneer in the radio industry and a staple of conservative commentary. My prayers are with his family during this difficult time. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) February 17, 2021

United States Congressman Joe Wilson released the following statement regarding Limbaugh’s passing.

“Roxanne and I send our prayers to the family and friends of Rush Limbaugh. Rush’s enthusiasm, intelligence, and dedicated insight for American exceptionalism into so many important issues of our time made him a major force in broadcast journalism saving thousands of radio jobs with his success for AM radio across America. We will truly miss this American icon. I was grateful to be with him last year in the Capitol as he received America’s highest recognition, the Medal of Freedom, and years ago as his driver for his visit to South Carolina for a South Carolina Policy Council dinner.”

Limbaugh passed away on Wednesday following a battle with lung cancer. He was 70 years old.