LPD looking for suspect who stole a truck from a car dealership

1/4 LPD Truck Theft Suspect 1 Truck theft suspect. Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

2/4 LPD Truck Theft Suspect 2 Truck theft suspect. Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

3/4 LPD Truck Theft Suspect 3 Truck theft suspect. Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

4/4 LPD Truck Theft Vehicle Stolen vehicle. Courtesy: Lexington Police Department







COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing a truck from Honda of Columbia. According to the police, the individual pictured above stole a white Ford F-150 FX4 on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the stolen vehicle was recovered in Chapin.

Anyone with information should call Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262.