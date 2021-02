‘Next Friday’ star Mike Epps bringing In Real Life Comedy tour to Colonial Life Arena in April

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Actor and comedian Mike Epps is bringing laughs to Columbia with the In Real Life Comedy tour this April. He’s performing at Colonial Life Arena with special guest hosts Michael Blackson, Kountry Wayne and more.

The performance is scheduled for April 16 at 6:30 p.m. You can start buying your tickets online Friday at ticketmaster.com, with tickets starting at about $60.