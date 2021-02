Planned Parenthood and Center for Reproductive Rights to sue following signing of Fetal Heartbeat Bill

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Shortly after Governor Henry McMaster signed the Fetal Heartbeat Bill into law, Planned Parenthood announced that they would be joining the Center for Reproductive Rights in suing to stop the bill that bans most abortions. Planned Parenthood made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

BREAKING: @PPFA and @ReproRights are suing to stop South Carolina's unconstitutional 6-week abortion ban. At a time when millions are struggling to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, this reckless and irresponsible governing must not stand. South Carolinians deserve better. pic.twitter.com/OcwqziHKTO — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) February 18, 2021