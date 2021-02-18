Publix pharmacies to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at 60 SC stores

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Publix announced that they will be joining the effort to vaccinate South Carolinians for COVID-19. Beginning Friday at 7 a.m., those eligible can begin scheduling vaccine appointments at any of the 60 participating stores. A list of participating stores will be available on Publix’s website.

Appointments can only be made online and not by phone.

The vaccines are available at no cost, but customers with insurance will need to bring their insurance cards.