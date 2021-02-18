Sumter PD looking for missing man who walked out of Prisma Health Tuomey on Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing man who walked out of Prisma Health Tuomey. Police say they have been looking for 36-year-old Terrell Bing Miller since around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities say Miller is considered homeless and was seeking treatment before he walked out of the hospital.

Officials describe Miller as a black man with black hair, brown eyes, stands at 5’4″ and weighs approximately 130 lbs. Police say Miller was last seen wearing a red coat over a black hoodie, a green camouflage T-shirt and dark-colored jeans and shoes.

If you know where he is, call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.