Warehouse Live and Cola Music Cares putting together live stream concert to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association on Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Mark your calendars! This Sunday, Warehouse Live and Cola Music Cares are putting on a live stream concert from 4-9 p.m. to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

The concert will include nearly 10 different artists with both live and pre-recorded performances. The 45 minute live performances will feature the Chris Compton Band, Danielle Howle, Soda City Riot, Boomtown Trio and Pharaohs In Space. In between acts will be 15 minute pre-recorded performances by Josh McGill, Don Merckle, Russell Goodman & Carolyn Wadkins as well as Sam Scollon & Robert Dew.

During the live stream, viewers will have the chance to donate directly to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The concert will be streamed live on Warehouse Live’s Facebook page.