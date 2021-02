Costco now offering COVID-19 vaccines in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Costco says it has started offering coronavirus vaccines to eligible people in several states, including South Carolina. It says it’s administering vaccines as soon as they become available, as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

The company says people should not contact their local pharmacy, but go through it’s website, costco.com, to check their eligibility and schedule an appointment.