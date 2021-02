DHEC, Richland Library offering free COVID-19 testing Friday and Saturday at Sandhills location

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Richland County Library will provide free COVID-19 drive-through testing Friday and Saturday. You can get tested at the library’s Sandhills location at 763 Fashion Drive in Columbia.

It’s open on both days from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Officials say you do not need to register to get tested.