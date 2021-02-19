Fairfield Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect wanted for utility trailer thefts

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted for the theft of utility trailers. Deputies say 25-year-old Brian Chase Haas, of Blythewood, is wanted on warrants for grand larceny related to recent thefts of utility trailers throughout the county. Authorities say Haas also has connections in Kershaw County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-635-4141 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at crimesc.com.