Prisma Health: Friday’s Gamecock Park vaccine appointments moved to Baptist Hospital due to weather
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Due to weather conditions, Prisma Health says it is moving all Gamecock Park vaccination appointments for Friday to its Baptist Hospital Breast Center Hospital on Sumter Street. Officials say any appointments at the park between February 13-19 will be honored through Saturday at the Baptist location.
Prisma says it has enough vaccines to cover Friday’s appointments.
For a list of Prisma Health vaccination sites, visit prismahealth.org/prisma-health-vaccination-sites/.