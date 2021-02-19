Prisma Health: Friday’s Gamecock Park vaccine appointments moved to Baptist Hospital due to weather

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Due to weather conditions, Prisma Health says it is moving all Gamecock Park vaccination appointments for Friday to its Baptist Hospital Breast Center Hospital on Sumter Street. Officials say any appointments at the park between February 13-19 will be honored through Saturday at the Baptist location.

Prisma says it has enough vaccines to cover Friday’s appointments.

Due to weather and grounds conditions, all Gamecock Park vaccination appointments scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, February 19, will be moved to our vaccination site at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital Breast Health building, located at 1501 Sumter St. in downtown Columbia. pic.twitter.com/KWmNcWOXdR — Prisma Health (@theprismahealth) February 18, 2021

For a list of Prisma Health vaccination sites, visit prismahealth.org/prisma-health-vaccination-sites/.