Prisma Health piloting mobile vaccination program for people in rural areas on Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Saturday, Prisma Health says they are piloting their Mobile Health Clinic​vaccine program, which aims to help those in rural and under-served communities get vaccinated for COVID-19. Officials say one mobile unit will be in the Midlands while the other will go to the Upstate.

Prisma says they are working with community partners to help those eligible schedule appointments. Once details are finalized and the program is launched in full, Prisma says eight mobile units will be deployed in the state.