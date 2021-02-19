RCSD investigating deadly shooting on Ross Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Thursday evening. Around 8:15 p.m., deputies say they were called to the 300 block of Ross Road for reports of shots fired. Once at the scene, deputies say they found a man lying on the ground outside, suffering from gunshot injuries to his upper and lower body. Authorities say the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident can submit a tip to Crimestoppers through crimesc.com.