Swansea man charged with soliciting a minor for sex

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Attorney General Alan Wilson, a Swansea man was arrested and charged with soliciting a minor for sex. Officials say 28-year-old Kevin Coorbin Sheppard was arrested on February 16 and faces one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Investigators say Sheppard solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex.

Officials say Sheppard was arrested by Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Officials say the investigation was assisted by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, Naval Criminal Investigative Service and state ICAC Task Force investigators.