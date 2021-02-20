Nursing home employee arrested after attempting sexual act with resident

COLUMBIA (WOLO):A Sumter County nursing home employee was arrested early Saturday morning for reportedly attempting to engage in a sexual act with a resident.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says the employee, 36 year old Towodi Shequoyah, was found by another employee doing her rounds in the 7-year-old female victim’s room with his pants down and his genitals exposed. The employee then left the room and contacted law enforcement.

The nursing home is located in the 1700th block of Pinewood Road.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital for an examination.

Shequoyah was transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and is scheduled to have a first appearance hearing Sunday morning. He was charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct.

This investigation is ongoing.