Benedict College gets $65K grant to preserve historical integrity of school

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Benedict College is getting a huge grant the school plans to reinvest in the historically black college.

College officials say the $65 thousand dollar donation from the National Trust for Historic Preservation by way of the HBCU Cultural Heritage Initiative, will be used to make to help preserve the cultural and historical integrity of the facility for generations to come.

The a stewardship plan will be put in place to remodel five buildings on the 80 acre Columbia campus that was built back in 1870 initially to educate newly emancipated slaves.

Benedict College President/CEO Dr. Roslyn Artis says the school is grateful for the funds that will make improvements to all of the historical structures on the site that will stand for others to use for years to come. In a statement released Monday, Dr. Artis added,

“We are grateful to the HBCU Cultural Stewardship Initiative for their generous donation. This grant will support the ongoing transformation of Benedict’s 150-year old campus. We are working diligently to renovate and preserve all of our historic buildings,” …. “ This innovative program and the funding awarded as a result thereof, helps to preserve the unique and important legacy of HBCUs and will ensure that Duckett Hall, will serve as a symbol of pride for generations of future Benedict Tigers.”

The College tells ABC Columbia News that Duckett Hall, is one of five buildings in the College’s Historic District to undergo renovations, and the oldest on the structures on the schools campus.