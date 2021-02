Columbia VA, UofSC convert lab to COVID-19 testing center for students, employees and veterans

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia VA Health Care System and the University of South Carolina School of Medicine are partnering for COVID-19 testing. The two have converted a lab they share, into a clinical lab that is approved to conduct a high volume of coronavirus tests.

The COVID-19 testing will be for students, employees, and veterans.