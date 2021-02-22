CPD looking for suspect vehicle, individuals involved in Millwood Avenue shooting incident

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals involved in a January 22 shooting incident on Millwood Avenue. CPD posted a video of a suspect’s vehicle on Twitter and is hoping the public can help identify who was inside.

#ColumbiaPDSC investigators are releasing this surveillance video of a suspect's vehicle that was used in a shooting incident on Millwood Ave. from 1/22. Property damage – no injuries. We collected multiple shell casings from the scene. Help us ID the suspect (s) @MidlandsCrime pic.twitter.com/IZd1q2iXtx — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) February 22, 2021

According to authorities, the vehicle is a 2020 Ford Mustang with the license plate “DZVH85”

Police say no injuries were reported from the shooting, but there was property damage.

If you have any information about the shooting or the occupants of the vehicle, contact CPD at 803-545-3500 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.