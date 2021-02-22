DHEC: 779 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, eight additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 779 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths in the Palmetto State. This makes the total number of confirmed cases 437,018 with 7,417 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 23,892 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 4.6%.

According to the department, 770,742 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the state so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.