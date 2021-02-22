Historic African American cemetery in Irmo re-dedicated following renovation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A newly-renovated historic African American cemetery has been re-dedicated. The Upper Pine Grove Cemetery had become overgrown with vegetation, and officials say was once a popular late night gathering place for kids. The Harbison Community Association cleaned the cemetery up.

The re-dedication took place over the weekend. Officials say it is the burial site of early influential members of the Irmo and St. Andrews African American community.