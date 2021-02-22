Richland Two celebrating Black History Month with virtual awards gala

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland School District Two is celebrating Black History Month with a virtual awards gala Monday night at 6 p.m. The event will highlight Richland Two honorees, with student performances and stories about the culture and heritage of African Americans.

For more information on the honorees, go to richland2.org/blackhistorymonth.

To watch the live stream of the gala, visit youtube.com/watch?v=mtcEJA_Ygdk&feature=youtu.be.