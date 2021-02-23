Former SCANA CEO to enter guilty pleas in both federal and state court Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The former CEO of SCANA is scheduled to plead guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Kevin Marsh will enter the pleas Wednesday morning in federal court in Columbia.

Marsh is also scheduled to appear at a hearing on state charges in Spartanburg at 2:30 p.m. Marsh was CEO of SCANA when construction was halted at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Fairfield County, costing billions of dollars and thousands of people their jobs.