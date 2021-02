Prisma Health offering second vaccine doses at two Midlands locations this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health is allowing second doses of the coronavirus vaccine at two Midlands locations this week. Gamecock Park will offer second doses from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Saturday. The Baptist Hospital on Sumter Street through Friday will offer second doses from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

You can make an appointment on Prisma Health’s website.