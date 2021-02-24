RCSD creating the state’s first “Crisis Intervention Team” to help those experiencing a behavioral health crisis

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wednesday morning, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the creation of the first “Crisis Intervention Team” in South Carolina. Sheriff Leon Lott says the department will be working with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health for the program.

According to officials, the team will respond jointly to calls where an individual may be experiencing a behavioral health crisis. Sheriff Lott says the partnership is an example of how agencies with different missions can work together to better serve our community.