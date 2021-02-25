Irmo man sentenced after pleading guilty to drug, firearm charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy Jr., an Irmo man was sentenced to 19 years in prison after he plead guilty to drug and firearm charges.

On October 31, 2019, deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office say they made a traffic stop of 57-year-old Steve Seman Hattar. During the stop, deputies say they found suspected methamphetamine, heroin, other narcotics, three firearms and ammunition. Officials say an investigation revealed that Hattar had trafficked over 40 kilograms of methamphetamine and one kilogram of heroin in the months prior to the stop.

Authorities say Hattar had previously served time for a federal drug crime in another state.

According to officials, Hattar plead guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and was sentenced to 228 months in federal prison, followed by 10 years of court-ordered supervision.