KCSD redicates plaque recognizing historic school for Black students

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thursday, the Kershaw County School District held a rededication ceremony for a plaque that was found on campus. Students and staff gathered at the Continuous Learning Center on Campbell Street in Camden. The campus previously housed Jackson School, which was a school for Black students founded in 1867.

Several students refurbished the plaque and presented it to alumni. School officials say CLC students have been learning about Jackson School with information provided by the Camden Archives and Museum.