Kershaw Co. School district hosts Black History Month ceremony

During the event officials are expected to rededicate a historic plaque refurbished by students

Kersahw Co, SC (WOLO) — The Kershaw County School District will host a black history month event at its continuous learning center on Campbell Street in Camden.

The event is set to begin at 10 Thursday morning where students and staff will host a re-dedication ceremony for

for a plaque that was found on the campus. This same plaque was at the Jackson School which was previously a school for black students that was founded back in 1867.

Several students have refurbished the plaque, and during Thursday mornings ceremony plan to present it to alumni.