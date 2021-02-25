SLED charges man accused in officer involved shooting with Attempted Murder

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) say they arrested a man they believe is connected to a February incident where Florence County Sheriff’s shot back at a man accused of shooting at them, barricading himself in a home they say he later set on fire.

According to SLED Agents, 49 year old Christopher Gaskins was arrested Monday following that incident. Officials say they responded to a call for service where they tell ABC Columbia News Gaskins refused to come outside of the structure before they say he shot at responding officers ten times, hitting an occupied Florence County Sheriff’s Office cruiser and ultimately set the building ablaze

Authorities tell us Gaskins faces various charges, including Assault/Attempted Murder, Arson 2nd Degree,

Arson 3rd Degree, Possession of A Weapon During A Violent Crime, Discharging Firearm Into

Vehicle While Occupied, and Disturbance of Religious Worship.

SLED tells us the investigation in the incident is ongoing.