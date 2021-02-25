U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs flying vaccine doses to rural areas of the country

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The United States Department of Veterans Affairs is trying to get more COVID-19 vaccines to rural areas. V.A. officials spoke at a Senate hearing Wednesday. They say the department is flying doses to areas in Montana, Alaska and Oregon.

Here in South Carolina, the Columbia V.A. Health Care System hosted an event earlier this month to vaccinate more than 1,000 local veterans. Officials are planning to have another mass vaccination event at Colonial Life Arena next month.