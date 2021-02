Reports: St. Pat’s in Five Points cancelled for second year in a row

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– An annual Midlands tradition is out of luck again this year. According to reports, St. Patrick’s Day in Five Points is once again cancelled due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. The festival was cancelled in 2020 for the same reason.

If it comes back next year, it will mark the 40th anniversary of what is one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day festivals in the Southeast.