RCSD: Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Walnut Grove Circle

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that took place Thursday morning on Walnut Grove Circle. Deputies say 18-year-old James Thompson IIII arrived at the home on Walnut Grove Circle when an argument broke out which ended with Thompson shooting the victim in the upper body and accidentally shooting himself in the lower body.

Officials say the 42-year-old victim died when he was being transported to the hospital. Deputies say Thompson was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after he was released from the hospital.