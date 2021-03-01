Columbia City Ballet brings the Gullah lifestyle to the city with Jonathan Green’s “Off the Wall and Onto the Stage”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia City Ballet is celebrating the art of Jonathan Green with the “Off the Wall and Onto the Stage” ballet. The show will be at the Koger Center for the Arts this Friday at 7:30 p.m. and this Saturday at 3 p.m and 7:30 p.m.

The ballet brings to life Green’s colorful depiction of the Gullah lifestyle in the Palmetto State’s Lowcountry coast.

Face coverings must be worn at all times, and seating will be socially distanced. You can buy tickets on the Koger Center’s website.