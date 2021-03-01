King Machine announces plans to expand in Sumter County, creating 20 jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tire mold manufacturer King Machine announced plans to expand operations in Sumter County. Leaders say the $2.6 million investment will create 30 new jobs. Officials say the expansion will include a 50,000 square foot facility that will allow the company to build up its operating capacity.

King Machine is located in the Black River Industrial Park in Sumter. The expansion is expected to be completed by 2024.

King Machine CEO Mike Wells expressed his eagerness to see the company grow in the state. “King Machine is excited to continue growing in Sumter, S.C. The support received from the Sumter community and Continental Tire, along with the support and expertise provided by Thompson Turner Construction has solidified our decision to continue investing and creating jobs in Sumter, S.C.,” said Wells.

If you’re interested in working for King Machine, visit www.kingmachinemolds.com/employment/.