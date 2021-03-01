Lexington PD: Two men arrested after being caught stealing catalytic converter

1/4 GALLOWAY, DALTON BLAKE Dalton Blake Galloway Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

2/4 HILL, JACOB MITCHELL Jacob Mitchell Hill Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

3/4 IMG 9301 3 Tools found in the suspects' vehicle. Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

4/4 IMG 9312 3 Tools found in the suspects' vehicle. Courtesy: Lexington Police Department







COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department says two men are facing several charges after they were caught leaving the scene where they stole a catalytic converter. Police say 26-year-old Dalton Blake Galloway and 27-year-old Jacob Mitchell Hill were arrested on Sunday after the Lexington Police pulled their vehicle over while leaving the scene.

Police say they were called to the 200 block of Swartz road after a business owner was looking at a security camera and reported seeing someone get under a work van to remove the catalytic converter. When responding police pulled over Galloway and Hill, they found a catalytic converter and tools used to remove it in their vehicle.

“Officers are constantly patrolling business districts throughout the Town of Lexington and this case highlights the importance of security cameras and use of technology to safeguard properties”, Chief Terrence Green said. “No doubt, there has been a noticeable increase of catalytic converter thefts recently and I appreciate both the awareness of the business owner in calling us and our officers’ quick response.”

Authorities say Galloway has been charged with driving under suspension, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, injury to fixtures to obtain non-ferrous metal, criminal conspiracy, auto tampering, possession of non-ferrous metals in vehicles and possession of burglary tools. Officials say Hill faces charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, injury to fixtures to obtain non-ferrous metal, criminal conspiracy, auto tampering, and possession of non-ferrous metals in vehicles.

Police say both men were taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.