McMaster joins more than 20 governors in opposition to President Biden’s proposed allegation of federal funds

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– More than 20 governors across the country, including Governor Henry McMaster, are opposing a new standard in President Joe Biden’s stimulus bill that determines how federal funds would be allocated to states. McMaster says the new stimulus proposal allocates aid based on the state’s unemployed population rather than it’s actual population, which punishes states that took a measured approach to the pandemic.

He says “a state’s ability to keep businesses open and people employed should not be a penalizing factor when distributing funds.”