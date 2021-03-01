Victims fatally hit while crossing I-26 West in Lexington are identified

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims that were fatally hit by a vehicle on Saturday.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says Frank Bates, 64 and Bobbie Jenkins, 70, died on I-26 West near Exit 119 from their injuries.

Authorities say before 4 a.m., the vehicle the couple was travelling in had become disabled in the median.

According to Highway Patrol, Bates and Jenkins were crossing I-26 West, when they were both hit by a vehicle.

Troopers say the driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, wasn’t injured.

Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.