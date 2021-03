With the “last call” order lifted, Columbia prepares for the return of bars staying open late

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– For the last eight months, restaurants and bars in South Carolina have been unable to serve alcohol past 11 p.m. Now, that restriction has been lifted, after Governor Henry McMaster gave them the okay to do so in an announcement Friday.

ABC Columbia’s Lindsey Goodwin was live to tell us how this will affect local bars.