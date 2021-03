12 more CVS pharmacies in SC will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– CVS is adding 12 more pharmacy locations in the Palmetto State that will administer COVID-19 vaccines. Officials say the new locations will receive more than 15,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on a weekly basis.

CVS says vaccines are available at several pharmacies in the Midlands, including Columbia, Newberry and Sumter.

You can make an appointment at cvshealth.com.