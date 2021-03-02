5th annual Irish Fest Camden taking place today through Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit at the 5th annual Irish Fest in Camden Tuesday through Saturday. The festival has several events including the Irish Paint Night which starts Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. It’s at the Art of Life studio on Broad Street in downtown Camden.

You can also enjoy some delicious Irish food and drinks! Masks are required for all events.

For more information about the event, visit www.irishfestcamden.com.