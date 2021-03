SC Philharmonic hosting “Concert of Classics” on Thursdays this Spring

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Musicians from the South Carolina Philharmonic will host a “Concert of Classics” this spring. The four-part, hour-long concert series will take place on Thursdays at 6 p.m. starting March 25.

The concerts will be held on the grounds of Hampton-Preston Mansion and Gardens.

Tickets start at $50 per person, and you can buy yours at historiccolumbia.org.