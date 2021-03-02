Governor Henry McMaster and state officials provide update on SC’s vaccination plan

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster was joined by South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Dr. Edward Simmer and State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman to update the state’s vaccination distribution plan.

