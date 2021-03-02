West Columbia votes to extend mask ordinance

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The city of West Columbia held a special council meeting Tuesday night and have voted in favor of extending their emergency ordinance for people to continue to wear facial coverings in within the city limits. The mask ordinance will remain in effect for 61 days, ending May 1, 2021.

According to the summary of the ordinance released by West Columbia City Council, the mandate is in place for any location where people are not able to socially distance themselves from others by at least 6 feet is not accessible at all times.

The only times face coverings will not be required will be under the following circumstances issued in the summary also released by council members.

Face Covering will not be required:

(i) by any person who is unable to safely wear a Face Covering due to age or an underlying health condition;

(ii) by any person who is physically unable to remove the Face Covering without the assistance of others;

(iii) by all persons 10 years of age or under, unless in a restaurant, where the requirement is 2 years of age or over;

(iv) all persons whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a Face Covering;

(v) any person in a private or individual office;

(vi) where it is not feasible to wear a Face Covering, including

persons receiving oral health services, persons swimming, engaging in athletic activities;

(vii) for patrons of Foodservice Establishments while they are dining; and

(viii) by police officers, firefighters, and other first responders when not practical or engaged in a public safety matter of an emergency nature.

City officials say anyone who violates this extended mandate will face a fine up to $25.00 dollars for each occurrence. City officials ask anyone who witnesses someone violating this mandate is urged to call the West Columbia Hotline at 803-939-8627.