Most Unusual Job Posting – Maybe Ever Mar 3, 2021 6:11 PM EST John Farley, @stweartbrand tweeted the following. "Want a full time biotech job to revive the Woolly Mammoth and eventually restore the species to the northern wild? We're hiring. Details at the link and below. https://reviverestore.org/funding-opportunities/woolly-mammoth-revival-fellowship/" This is a real post! He is president of the of The Long Now Foundation: See https://longnow.org/