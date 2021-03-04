Columbia Police arrest man suspected of Main Street stabbing

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says they arrested a man in connection with a North Columbia stabbing on Wednesday evening. Police say John C. Geiger has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Authorities say Geiger is accused of arguing with a man at 2132 Main Street near the Main’s Best Gas Station at around 8:30 p.m. Following the stabbing, officials say the suspect fled the scene. CPD says they established a perimeter along with K-9 units and were able to locate and bring Geiger into custody near Elmwood Avenue.

Police say Geiger was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where he remains.