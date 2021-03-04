House passes sweeping voting rights bill over GOP opposition

WASHINGTON (AP)– House Democrats have approved sweeping voting and ethics legislation over unanimous Republican opposition. This advances to the Senate what would be the largest overhaul of the U.S. election law in at least a generation. The bill was approved Wednesday night on a near party-line 220-210 vote. It would restrict partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts, strike down hurdles to voting and bring transparency to a murky campaign finance system that allows wealthy donors to anonymously bankroll political causes. In a statement, President Joe Biden said he looked forward to refining the measure and hoped to sign it into law, calling it “landmark legislation.” Republicans have criticized it as an unwanted federal infringement in state elections.