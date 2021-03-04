LPD searching for missing resident who left her assisted care facility Wednesday night

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department is asking for your help finding an assisted care resident who was reported missing after walking out of her facility on Addy Lane in Lexington.

Officials say Linda Holden was last seen around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night and was wearing multi-colored pajamas. Authorities describe her as 5’5″ and weighs approximately 125 lbs.

Police say Holden has non-life threatening mental health issues and is not believed to be a danger to herself.

If you see Holden or know where she is, you’re asked to call the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260.